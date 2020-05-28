Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer boating season. The nationwide non-profit – Sea Tow Foundation – has 3 boating safety tips to help you ensure that this will be one of the best boating seasons for you and your family.
Life jackets for Everyone
You’re required to have enough life jackets on-board that are the right size for each of your boat’s passengers. This means that if you have children on board, you’ll need to make sure the life jackets are the correct size for each child based on their weight and chest-size measurements and you’ll also need to make sure children wear their life jackets at all times while the boat is moving. If you don’t have enough life jackets or need a specific size to fit a growing child, you can borrow them from the Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Stations. Find one near you at www.boatingsafety.com/map.
Designate a Sober Skipper
Alcohol is the leading known contributor in fatal boating accidents. Even just one drink can impair boaters, especially considering the effects from the sun, wind and waves. That’s why it’s vital that every time you head out on the water, you designate a Sober Skipper to take the helm for the entire day on the water to keep your family and everyone else on the water safe. Take the pledge to be the Sober Skipper at www.soberskipper.com
Practice Safe Social Distancing
During this new normal, we have been asked to stay safe by practicing social distancing. This means that you should only go boating with the people who are living with you and you shouldn’t invite additional people on board. In addition, you need to avoid rafting up with other boats or hanging out at the marina before and after your boating trip. Even though some things have changed, you can still have a lot of fun with some great music, delicious packed lunches, and the feeling of the wind blowing through your hair as you ride across the lake.
About Sea Tow Foundation:
With a focus on safe boating practices that result in fun on the water, the Sea Tow Foundation – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization – was established in 2007 by Sea Tow Founder Capt. Joe Frohnhoefer. After his passing in 2015, Captain Joe’s legacy continues as the Foundation brings attention to the number of preventable boating-related accidents, injuries, and deaths, and directly addresses prevention methods through education and awareness. More than 650 life jacket loaner stands are now available across the United States and the Foundation’s Sober Skipper program continues to grow. For more information on the Sea Tow Foundation, please visit BoatingSafety.com.