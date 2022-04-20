With spring break already in our rearview mirror, we can look ahead knowing that summer is already on the horizon. As we do so, we are incredibly excited to partner with the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches again this year to host the 2022 Harmony in the Streets five-day summer youth camps.
The camps are action-packed, fun-filled days designed to celebrate all the hard work that the students and teachers alike poured into the school year. In addition, our school resource deputies look forward to this event each year as it offers them a great opportunity to engage and bond with students in a fun and relaxed atmosphere outside the classroom. Interactions such as these go a long way to foster and create bonds between those resource deputies and students that oftentimes lead to long term, mentoring style relationships. Students typically leave these camps with a great deal of trust and confidence in our deputies, which can make it easier for them to approach one during the school year when something needs to be reported or addressed. It’s easy to see, therefore, that investing time like this in the kids of our community can pay huge dividends.
As in previous years, we will be offering two camp locations this year that will be available for kids ages 8–12. The first camp will be held June 13–17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Windy Hill Middle School, located at 3575 Hancock Road in Clermont. The second camp will be held June 20–24, also from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Eustis Middle School, which is located at 18725 Bates Avenue in Eustis.
As mentioned above, these camps are fun and filled with non-stop action! Activities include archery, team sport events, arts and crafts, games, law enforcement demonstrations, snacks and lunches, and much more! Participants need to wear a t-shirt and shorts with closed-toe shoes. They will also need to bring a towel, sunscreen, a hat, swimsuit or a change of clothes to get wet in.
Each camp is open to the first 60 kids who register, so don’t wait – these spots fill up fast.
Applicants can only register for one of the camps, and spots are filled on a first-come-first-served basis. These camps are provided for your children free of charge and are funded by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
All of this information and more can be found by visiting our website at www.lcso.org/ouryouth/summercamp, or you can request more information by emailing summercamp@lcso.org.
Be sure to get your child(ren) signed up fast. Our resource deputies are looking forward to seeing them and spending some quality time with them at one of these camps!
As always, stay safe!
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.