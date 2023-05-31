Summer camps for aspiring students

Children who thrive on learning and growing their knowledge base can find plenty of fun challenges this summer at area institutions of higher learning. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s available at Central Florida colleges and universities.
Kids’ College at Lake-Sumter State College was started decades ago to provide an academic and enriching summer experience where children in grades 2–9 can learn new skills and explore new areas of interest and creativity. Classes are available at both Leesburg and Clermont campuses and include academics, sports, performing arts, recreational activities and arts and crafts.
Visit https://www.lssc.edu/visitors-friends/youth-development.
At Rollins College in Winter Park, the school offers what it bills as “The world’s #1 STEM summer camp.” The courses include programming, game dev, robotics and design courses for kids and teens for ages 7–17. Course titles include Java Coding: Build Mods with Minecraft, Game Design and Development 101 with Unreal Engine and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
The college also offers Virtual Tech Camp for remote learning.
Visit https://www.idtech.com/locations/florida-summer-camps/rollins-college.
The University of Florida has a number of summer programs for youth, as well. Through the UF Center for Precollegiate Education and Training (CPET), options are offered by the Florida Youth Institute, Gator Vet Camp, Research Explorations and more.
Visit https://www.cpet.ufl.edu/students/uf-cpet-summer-programs.
Stetson University in DeLand also provides workshops and summer camps for young learners through its Stetson Young Scholars program. Pre-Law Camps give kids a chance to prepare and deliver arguments with and against experienced trial attorneys and other students. Sports Broadcasting Camp introduces students to sportscasting, on-camera training and more. The college’s school of music also offers a variety of music camps, from a clarinet clinic to young singers camp.
Call 386-822-7500 or email ceo@stetson.edu.