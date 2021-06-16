The Lake County Library System is offering two programs this summer – one involving free pet adoptions from the Lake County Animal Shelter and the other encouraging residents to explore the county’s nature parks with children’s reading events at area parks.
In June and July, the shelter’s pet adoption trailer will visit each of the 16 Lake County libraries, giving library patrons and animal lovers the opportunity to fall in love with adoptable dogs and cats while encouraging them to get to know their local library and check out materials like books, DVDs and other items.
Adoptions are open to all, though prospective pet adoptees must be 18 years or older. Dog and cat adoption fees will be waived for those who adopt while visiting the trailer at the libraries, and all adoptions include sterilization, initial vaccinations, microchip and personalized ID tag. Only a small selection of adoptable pets will be available from the trailer at the events.
“Our libraries serve as the hubs of the community,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System. “Using our outdoor space to host pet adoptions while encouraging visitors to stop inside and check out our resources is just one of the many ways we work to serve the public.”
The pet adoption trailer will be at the following libraries in June, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
June 16: Fruitland Park Library
June 19: Leesburg Public Library
June 23: Helen Lehmann Memorial Library
June 30: Minneola Schoolhouse Library
Additional adoption days will be available in July. To view all adoptable pets or schedule an appointment at the shelter, visit http://bit.ly/LCAS-AdoptablePets. For more information on Lake County Animal Services, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services.
Lake County libraries also will partner with the Office of Parks and Trails to offer an outdoorsy reading program for children in first through sixth grades. Staff at several parks throughout Lake County will read a book from the Barnes & Noble Summer Reading Journal List, and books will be passed out at each event.
The program will take place at 9 a.m.–10 a.m. at the following parks:
June 30: Paisley Park, reading “Dinosaurs” by Kathleen Weidner Zoehfeld (grades 1 and 2)
July 14: Astor Park, reading “The Tale of Despereaux” by Kate DiCamillo (grades 3 and 4)
July 28: Ferndale Preserve, reading “The Storm Runner” by J.C. Cervantes (grades 5 and 6)
The program is free, and one book will be provided for up to 10 families at each event for participants to take home with them. Books are donated by the Friends of the Paisley Library, Friends of the Astor Library and Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library. Stay tuned to the Lake County Library System Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibrary to sign up for each event. For more information, contact the Office of Parks and Trails at 352-253-4950 or parksandtrails@lakecountyfl.gov.
For more information about the Lake County Library System or to find out about future programs and resources, call or visit your local library, or go to