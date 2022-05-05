Take that barrier and make it go away. Have the courage to chase your dreams. Life is an ocean of possibilities. Summer reading is critical for children to retain knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year. In order to avoid the “summer slide,” public libraries offer summer reading programs. The national summer reading theme for this year is “Ocean of Possibilities.”
The Tavares Public Library compiled a booklist of inspiring stories encouraging children and teens to read, to dream, and to imagine. Search Lake County Library’s online catalog and reserve summer reading titles at www.mylakelibrary.org.
K – Grade 5
• All Kinds of Awesome by Jess Hitchman and Vivienne To
• Anywhere Artist by Nikki Slade Robinson
• Born Hungry: Julia Child Becomes the “French Chef” by Alex Prud’homme and Sarah Green
• Even Superheroes Make Mistakes by Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban
• I am Golden by Eva Chen and Sophie Diao
• Itzhak: A Boy Who Loved the Violin by Tracy Newman and Abigail Halpin
• I will be Fierce! by Bea Birdsong and Nidhi Chanani
• Molly, by Golly: The Legend of Molly Williams, America’s First Female Firefighter by Dianne Ochiltree and Kathleen Kemly
• Saving the Day: Garrett Morgan’s Life Changing Invention of the Traffic Signal by Karyn Parsons and R. Gregory Christie
• The Smart Cookie by Jory John and Pete Oswald
• The Year We Learned to Fly by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael López
• Uni the Unicorn by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Brigette Barrager