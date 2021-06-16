As summer heats up, Florida’s Poison Control Centers–Jacksonville is providing some helpful tips to keep your family safe.
“From snake bites and jellyfish stings, to pool chemical accidents and foodborne illnesses, poisonings increase during the summer,” said Dr. Dawn Sollee, center director. “We want Floridians to know we are here for them, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-222-1222, to provide free help with any poisoning, bite or sting.”
The Florida/USVI Poison Information Center–Jacksonville is a cooperative effort between the University of Florida College of Medicine, UF Health Jacksonville, the University of Florida Health Science Center–Jacksonville, and the State of Florida, Department of Health, Children’s Medical Services.
Pool chemical safety:
• Ensure you are in a well-ventilated area when using pool chemicals.
• Follow the product instructions carefully.
• Do not store chemicals where flammable items may mix with them (e.g., pool chemicals and fertilizer).
• Never mix pool chemicals because that could create a toxic gas.
• Always keep pool chemicals stored up and away from children.
Snake bites:
• Call the poison control center (or 911, if unarousable, convulsing or stopped breathing) if someone has been bitten by a venomous snake, such as the pygmy rattlesnake, cottonmouth (water moccasin), eastern diamondback rattlesnake, canebrake (timber) rattlesnake, copperhead or coral snake.
• If bitten by a snake, remove jewelry and tight clothes, immobilize the extremity if possible, keep affected area at or below the heart, and wash the area gently.
• DO NOT feed the victim, place ice on the bitten area, or apply a tourniquet.
Insect repellent usage:
• Read and follow product instructions carefully; some products are not meant to be applied to the skin.
• Do not apply onto a child’s hands, eyes, mouth or cut/irritated skin; spray repellent onto adult’s hands and then apply to child’s face.
• Do not use combination sunscreen/insect repellent products. Sunscreen needs to be reapplied every two hours, but repellent should not be reapplied.
• DEET should not be used on children younger than two months old.
• After returning indoors, wash treated skin with soap and water.
Additional outdoor hazards:
• At the beach, bring a spray bottle of vinegar in case of jellyfish stings. If you’re stung, call the poison control center for specific treatment advice.
• If bitten by a spider, call the poison control center immediately.
• For common insect stings, including fire ants, bees, wasps and caterpillars, initially apply a baking soda paste. Then call the poison control center for more specific treatment advice.
• Treat all wild mushrooms as poisonous unless you are absolutely certain they are safe to eat.
Experts staff the Poison Help Hotline at 1-800-222-1222, providing free, confidential, medical advice 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year from toxicology specialists, including nurses, pharmacists, physicians and poison information providers.
