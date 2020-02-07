Sunday, February 9 from 1-3 p.m.
The sighting of a black bear in Central Florida is common, as development encroaches on their habitat. How are we managing our interaction and how much do you know about this native species? Join us for a Sunday Funday at Trout Lake Nature Center on February 9 from 1-3 PM to learn all about the Florida black bear in Central Florida.
This event will offer special stations on black bear behavior, best practices and current status from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, information about the Black Bear Scenic Byway and related activities and games. Visitors can go to our different stations at their own pace throughout the event. Sunday Funday is free and suitable for all ages. Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E. CR 44 in Eustis.
There will be two more Sunday Funday special events in 2020, all with guest experts, special exhibits and hands-on activities. Topics scheduled are Turtle Day on March 8 and Reptiles R Us on April 19. For further information, visit us at troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
About Trout Lake Nature Center
Trout Lake Nature Center, a 230-acre preserve located at 520 E. CR 44 in Eustis, is an independent nonprofit established in 1988. TLNC’s mission is to conserve and protect the natural environment and educate the public about its importance.