Beth Granger, a business consultant and trainer, says there are little-known features on LinkedIn that many users either do not know about or do not know how to maximize.
Learn more at a March 16 Zoom presentation hosted by the Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter. At the noon session, Granger will present “Super Sneaky Strategies for LinkedIn.”
Granger works with organizations and individuals who want to fill their sales pipeline, supercharge their prospecting and networking, advance in their career, and build their professional brand, all using LinkedIn. She also helps produce and facilitate engaging and interactive online networking events for American Business Associates and is a host of LinkedIn Local, a series of events designed to let attendees “meet the people behind the profiles.”
The program, free for FPRA members, is open to the public ($10).
Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3BXoNwm. Participants will receive the Zoom login information after registration.