Aug. 2, Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays held a press conference to address emails sent by Florida4America.org that he said contained false information.
During election season, it is not unusual to receive mailings and emails from a wide array of organizations promoting their positions on everything from ballot amendments and candidates, to the ways we should vote.
This is where Hays decided to take a stand, stating, “The document grossly sowed seeds of doubt in the minds of the recipients.”
The email, which has a Lake County Republicans Florida icon at the top of the page, reads, “Did you receive a vote by mail ballot? Whether you requested this ballot or not, this is one of the BIGGEST sources of election fraud. DO NOT OPEN THE ENVELOPE.”
Hays said, “Not one ballot was mailed to any voter in Lake County who did not request the ballot. Now, I freely acknowledge some voters may have forgotten they requested to be mailed a ballot for all elections back in 2020, but each of those requests remain valid until Dec. 31, 2022, unless the voter cancels the request.”
He also refuted another statement in the Florida4America email that says to take your unopened ballot “to any early voting site or preferably, your precinct on election day … If they tell you that you’ve already voted, step outside and call the Sheriff’s office IMMEDIATELY and let them know you want to report a case of identity theft.”
According to Hays, this recommended response is incorrect.
“The proper procedure is for the voter to be issued a provisional ballot by the clerk of the voting site, whether the site is an early voting location or a precinct polling location on Election Day,” he said. “The canvassing board will then make the determination of whether or not to count the ballot.”
Hays refuted several other inaccuracies in the Florida4America message during the press conference, and he expressed his frustration at what he called “a huge distraction” during the busy voting period.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this irresponsible dissemination of false information, otherwise known as lies, is not constructive in any way whatsoever,” Hays said. “It only serves to undermine the confidence of the citizens of Lake County.”
Early voting begins Aug. 11, and Election Day is Aug. 23.
“Our focus at this time in this office is the beginning of early voting next week, along with the processing of the requested and returned vote by mail ballots,” Hays said. “Our obligation to the voters is to run this office and every election with the utmost integrity. We are doing just that.”
Hays and his team are asking voters to make sure the address listed in their voter record is accurate and that they know where their Election Day polling site is located, since redistricting caused some changes in where people vote.
Sue Parent, president of Florida4America.org, emailed media a rebuttal after Hays’ press conference. In a multi-point list, the message says the organization is not affiliated with the Republican Party of Lake County, despite including the group’s icon in the previous email, and it continues to insist voters should contact the county sheriff’s office in the scenario described above.
At the press conference, Hays pushed back at accusations reiterated in that rebuttal.
“When I assumed the duties of Supervisor of Elections, I and my team of dedicated election professionals made a commitment to the people of Lake County to run this office by four guiding principles,” Hays said, listing his office’s dedication to voter confidence, excellent service, accurate and efficient elections, and responsible financial stewardship.
“I will not stand by while individuals or organizations erode the confidence or the reputation of this office and the more than 800 loyal workers who work tirelessly each election season,” he said.
Hays encouraged anyone who had questions about any aspect of the elections process to contact his office.
Call 352 -343-9734 or visit https://www.lakevotes.com. The Supervisor of Elections office is located at 1898 E. Burleigh Boulevard in Tavares.
View Hays’ speech at