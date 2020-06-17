Nearly 58 percent of parents and students and 67 percent of school district employees say they feel comfortable returning to brick-and-mortar school buildings on Aug. 10 with safety protocols in place, according to a survey conducted last week.
Schools closed across the state in March because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and students and teachers quickly transitioned to online distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
Two versions of a survey were distributed on June 7. The surveys June 12, one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced recommendations for local communities to consider as they finalize plans to reopen schools. In the six days that Lake’s survey was open, 10,647 people responded to the parent/student survey and another 2,933 responded to the employee survey.
The top five safety measures parents/students and employees want to see implemented in schools include:
• Increased access to soap and hand sanitizer
• Increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces
• Desks spaced apart when possible
• Daily temperature checks for students and staff
• Optional wearing of masks for students and staff
In addition, 51.8% of parents/students and 60.6% of employees said they could also support a rotating schedule – part distance learning and part face-to-face – if districts were required to return to school with fewer people in the buildings. Survey results also show 49.5% of parents/students and 44.2% of employees said they feel “very comfortable” or “comfortable” with students riding school buses this fall.