Maryann Wyrick Esenwein was guest speaker at a local DAR chapter meeting, sharing her family story and that of countless others with a program on American Indian boarding schools titled, “Every Child Matters.”
The first meeting of the season by the Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Oct. 14th program was held at the Venetian Center in Leesburg.
Esenwein is a member of the Osage Nation and Quapaw Tribe. She also is an active member of the Abigail Wright Chamberlin Chapter NSDAR, of Melbourne.
In her honor, Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter is donating $250 to the Bacone College Warrior Pantry in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The pantry provides food and school supplies to students during critical periods of need. As a historic American Indian-serving institution, Bacone College empowers students to become transformational leaders in both Native and non-native communities. This year marks 76 years of DAR support at Bacone College.