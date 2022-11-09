Last month was Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In recognition of the designation and the needs of those who have experienced domestic abuse, the Lake County Clerk’s Office staff gathered supplies in support of The Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties.
“Abuse comes in different forms. It’s not only physical violence, it can also be sexual violence, threats or emotional abuse by one intimate partner against another,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk & Comptroller. “This year, our team stepped up by gathering donations during October to support those who have fled a horrible situation, and are seeking assistance from The Haven.”
In the past year, the Clerk’s Office processed 1,521 petitions for domestic violence injunctions. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. In Florida alone, more than 105,000 cases of domestic violence were reported in 2019, but many more incidents go unreported, according to the Clerk’s Office.
The Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties, Inc., was established in 1977.
For more information about The Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties, Inc., visit their website at www.havenlakesumter.org, or to make a donation, visit their Leesburg Outreach office at 2600 South Street, Leesburg.
If you are the victim of domestic violence, contact the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-500-1119 or contact local law enforcement.