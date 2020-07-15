A surprise drive-by birthday party last Friday celebrated local veteran Buzz Turner, who turned 95 July 10. Mount Dora Police and Fire departments were there, along with family and friends. Turner is a WWII and Korean War veteran, and he was the oldest veteran at last year’s Patriot Cruise and Salute event.
“The police cars and lots of friends drove by him via the circular driveway with horns honking and lights flashing,” said family friend Rozann Abato, who organized the event. “The police and fire department vehicles turned on sirens. It was very exciting and such a wonderful uplift in this COVID world.”
Turner requested—and received—lobster for dinner. He also received many cards and greetings, along with plenty of colorful balloons given to him during the car caravan.