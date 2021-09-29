Sheldon Walker thought he was going to Cecil Clark Chevrolet to pick up some parts for his truck, but what he got was the surprise of his life – A 2017 Chevy Silverado was gifted to him from an anonymous source.
Walker is a PE teacher and coach at First Academy in Leesburg and has been at the school for 18 years.
He had commented to a group of young men that there were a lot of nice trucks on campus. Students Jacob Ponds and Nelson Cox offered to help him “pimp his ride,” since Walker’s 2006 Silverado needed quite a bit of work after years of serving as an equipment wagon and practice shuttle.
Jacob and Nelson, along with others, put together a plan to get Coach’s truck up to standards. Walker posted a request on Facebook asking for community tips and places he could buy parts, such as bed toppers, rims and accessories.
Thinking some of the parts were available at Cecil Clark Chevrolet, Walker went there to get them. What he got was all those parts and accessories in one truck.
Overcome by emotion, Walker said, “I am humbled by this. It is hard for me to accept, but I will, and I do appreciate it. Every time I get in this truck, I will think of how much good we can do for so many others. We have a lot of work to do.”
Many were there to support their favorite teacher and expressed the love the students have for him. Jacob and Nelson were also there to share the joy.
Jacob said, “I have never had him for a teacher or coach, but he loves me, and I love him. He makes it a point to know everyone.”
Sales consultant Mike Johnson, a retired Miami /Dade police officer, used his undercover skills to pull off the surprise to a tee, complete with the bow that represents the school colors.
“When we found out about this local act of kindness, we did everything we could to help facilitate the transaction,” said Buzzy York, sales manager. “It was really nice to be a part of such generosity within our local community.”