Jean and Richard Puckett have been each other’s Valentines for decades, going back to Virginia, where they met when in grade school and eventually wed and raised their family.
Married 61 years, the Pucketts moved to the Waterman Village community in Mount Dora in 2018.
Describing the couple as “wonderful assets to the community,” Cheryl Crisp, Waterman Village retirement living counselor, said, “They are both very giving of their time and talents, always smiling with a positive outlook on life.”
“It just gets better every day,” Jean said in a recent phone interview.
Richard agreed, adding, “Every morning, we get a hug and a kiss and say we love each other.”
Richard, born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia, and Jean, born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Roanoke, “ended up in the same elementary school,” Jean said.
While they are just nine months apart in age, their individual school journeys put them two grades apart, as Jean was allowed to skip first grade.
It was when he was in fifth grade and she in seventh that the two got to know each other through their band involvement. Jean played saxophone, and Richard played the trumpet.
“At that time, I was crazy about him,” Jean said, noting that she was impressed that he was the student band director. That summer, they started dating.
Things changed, however, as the months passed.
“Then I went to high school,” Jean said. “I was not going to date anyone in junior high when I was in high school!”
They drifted apart, but remained friendly and “picked up again when he was in tenth grade,” according to Jean, who said she had been dating other people.
“He would always take me home from band practice – just as friends,” she added.
Time passed, and one Saturday Richard asked Jean if she wanted to go riding the next day. She said yes.
“Nine or ten months later, we were married,” Jean said.
Their secrets of success
Richard still plays trumpet, and he also sings, with two Waterman Village groups, as well as at their church, First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, and others.
Jean and Richard also “do a little ballroom dancing,” according to Jean.
“It is delightful watching them dance together,” Crisp said. “They are in perfect sync.”
They are in sync in many ways, particularly when it comes to their faith and love for one another, based on their enthusiastic response when asked to explain their marital longevity.
“We feel the reason our marriage has been so successful is due to putting God first in our marriage, our deep love for each other, true respect for each other, and being quick to say ‘forgive me’ if needed,” Jean said.
“You have to apologize when you do something wrong,” Richard said with a laugh, reiterating the need for “give and take” and forgiveness in a successful marriage.
He continued, “A couple, in order to survive the ups and downs of life – work, everything – needs to be close and able to talk and agree,” and, most importantly, “as far as we’re concerned,” attend a good church. “That is a very important part of life,” he added.
The Pucketts spent the majority of their lives in Roanoke, where they raised daughter Sharon Page Hiller and son Robert Alan Puckett. They now have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The big move south
The Pucketts moved to Florida when they retired in 2000, first settling in at Palm Coast, where they’d had a house built.
As the years passed, the Pucketts decided they didn’t want to be a burden on their busy family members, choosing instead to move from Palm Coast to Waterman Village three years ago.
They both very much enjoy Mount Dora and keep active on Waterman Village committees and through church activities.
“Jean and Richard Puckett are a beautiful, loving couple that bring out the best in each other and are like minded spiritually with shared values,” Crisp said. “The love and mutual respect for each other is very evident.”
“We feel so thankful to the Lord for blessing us with love beyond measure throughout our marriage,” Jean said. “And we give God all the glory!”