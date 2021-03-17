Join the St. Johns River Water Management District for a virtual journey along the 310 miles of the St. Johns River and head to places you may never have seen before.
The staff of the District’s online newsmagazine StreamLines have kicked off a multimedia series exploring the sights, sounds and history of the St. Johns River.
The St. Johns River is a designated American Heritage River and an important water supply source that supports a variety of native and endangered plants and animals as it flows from Indian River County north to Mayport.
With in-depth articles, behind-the-scenes videos, expert analysis and comment, interactive maps, links to related information and images, the series is meant to inspire a renewed appreciation for the St. Johns and its irreplaceable role in the lives of the district’s residents and wildlife.
The first part of the series, focusing on a historic project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore the river’s headwaters in the southern part of the district, is available here: www.sjrwmd.com/streamlines. The series will continue through 2021, ending – as the St. Johns River does – at the Atlantic Ocean in Mayport, just east of Jacksonville.
The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. It encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties, including most of Lake County.
