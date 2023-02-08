The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society invites all to a tour of Green Mountain Overlook, a recently burned sandhill community and Lake Apopka tower, Feb. 10, beginning at 9 a.m. at Green Mountain Overlook.
After a short walk to the observation tower, which offers a view of Lake Apopka and, on a clear day, the towers of Orlando, the group will walk a half mile down the trail to meet a truck and trailer provided by St. Johns River Water Management District that will transport everyone to the sandhill.
The original plan for this outing was to visit just “Little Italy,” on the SJRWMD-managed property. However, it was expanded because a sandhill was the site of a recent controlled “spotty burn” and should provide visitors a chance to see rare plants like scrub plum.
In addition, the group will visit Little Italy, which gets its name from the boot-shaped look of the elevated land. Here, native plants salvaged from a Lake County site that was slated for development can be seen.
Tour guides Rosi Mulholland, who retired from SJRWMD a few years ago, and Ben Gugliotti, SJRWMD land manager, will also share a little about the role of fire in land management.
From this site, the group will travel to an observation tower overlooking Lake Apopka for a picnic lunch. The elevated ride through the Marsh Flow-way, which cleans the water of Lake Apopka, will allow great views of wetland plants and waterbirds, and from a safe distance, alligators. After lunch, visitors will ride back to the base of the overlook, then walk the half mile uphill back to their cars.
Green Mountain Scenic Overlook & Trailhead is located at 20700 County Rd 455, Minneola. To register and for more information, email lavonsilvernell@gmail.com.
The mission of the Florida Native Plant Society is to promote the preservation, conservation and restoration of the native plants and native plant communities of Florida. For more information about the Lake Beautyberry Chapter, visit www.lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.