The Lake Beautyberry chapter of Florida Native Plant Society is planning an online program Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. titled “Beauty of the Small Wild Ones.” Presented through the Zoom platform, the free program will highlight award-winning nature photographer Steven Long’s macro images of the small creatures that play an important role in your backyard and the larger ecosystem.
“Photographing nature is almost magical for me,” Long said. “Too many times we fail to see what is around us, and so we can’t appreciate it. When you look at creatures through the camera lens up close and personal, you begin to fully realize the miracle of nature.”
Long’s macro images primarily focus on insects. His photos have been published in scientific journals and popular press publications. The Lake County resident’s projects include documenting rare and endangered plants endemic to Florida for Archbold Biological Station. His photo of a Zebra Longwing caterpillar and egg case is one of the prize-winning images in the 2021 North American Nature Photography Association showcase competition.
Registration is necessary to attend the online presentation, as viewing spaces are limited. To register, email lakebeautyberry@gmail.com with “registration” in the subject line. You will receive a return email with the Zoom link and directions to connect to the program.
For more information, visit https://lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org or the group’s Facebook page.