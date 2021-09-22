First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora is proud of its 27 newly restored stained-glass windows and is ready to share them with the public through guided tours.
On Oct. 23 and 24, members of the congregation will conduct free tours of their stained-glass windows, which date from 1958. As the tour moves through the church’s sanctuary, the guides will highlight the construction of and themes portrayed in the windows.
Tours will be offered 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Sunday, Oct. 24, tours will run 12:30–4:30 p.m.
The sanctuary is located at 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora. For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.