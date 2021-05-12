Recently, Marco Rubio published a guest opinion piece in the New York Post. I’ve reprinted much of it below, but go to the New York Post website and read the entire column.
“To help our corporations fulfill their patriotic role, the GOP especially enacted business-friendly policies. We kept tax rates low, slashed red tape where appropriate and limited the reach of labor unions. But somewhere along the line, corporations began prioritizing short-term financial windfalls and ruthless offshoring.
Then a culture shift followed. It became trendy for executives to view themselves as “citizens of the world.” Love of country, free speech and traditional faith and other bedrock American ideals became unfashionable.
Today, corporate America routinely flexes its power to humiliate politicians if they dare support traditional values at all.
These hypocrites want to have it both ways: to coast off everything that makes America the most business-friendly country in the world, while moving good jobs out of our nation and waging a merciless war against traditional values.
And so far, they’ve succeeded. Getting in bed with the Chinese Communist Party has opened up enormous new markets. Outsourcing jobs has been a tremendous cost-saver. Bending a knee to woke progressive craziness has made CEOs more popular than ever in elite settings.
No policymaker would allow a company to dump toxic waste into a river upstream of a thriving town he is charged with governing. Yet corporate America eagerly dumps woke, toxic nonsense into our culture, and it’s only gotten more destructive with time. These campaigns will be met with the same strength that any other polluter should expect.”
Sen. Rubio, government is already pushing hard against capitalism and free markets. We don’t need any more government pushback. According to JP Morgan, the number of U.S. publicly-traded companies declined 46% in just 20 years.
Taking on Delta and Coca-Cola for their wokeness might be good political sport. A better use of the Senate Chairman on Small Business and Entrepreneurship’s time would be to come talk to Florida businesses. We need help – not being talked about as a toxic waste polluter.
As Florida is opening up, our politicians seem to take for granted our local small businesses must now be doing just fine. For many of our main street merchants – they are not.
The same week I saw Marco Rubio’s guest opinion, I also came across the following news from Florida’s Tax Watch.
“Across the state, there are 2.7 million small businesses, (under 500 employees) accounting for 99.8 percent of all Florida businesses.
“Of the state’s net new jobs since 2012, more than 81.4 percent come from small businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
Based on data from Harvard University’s Economic Tracker, the number of small businesses open in Florida (compared to January 2020 before the pandemic) reached a low of down 44.2 percent in April 2020 and since then has remained relatively stagnate around down 32.0 percent since 2021 started.
Paralleling the drop in small business openings, the drop in small business revenue has also been relegated below pre-pandemic levels. As of March 31, 2021, small business revenue in Florida was down 31.0 percent relative to the beginning of 2020.”
We are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us and get back to normal, including the normal political warfare that Senator Rubio is engaging in. Florida’s businesses are not back to normal. Get in a car and go support a local business.
