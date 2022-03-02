Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has free upcoming online programs lined up for March. The programs are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
Here’s a sample of the webinars.
• March 14, “Protecting Your Brand with Trademarks and Service Marks” will be presented by Jubin Dana, a registered patent attorney who will provide guidance and resources for getting your mark registered – and some tips and tricks to help you along the way, 5 p.m.
• March 15, “Real World Selling” will look at what it takes to sell in the real world: an understanding of people. In this interactive session, look at the major personality types and discuss how to successfully interact with each type, 7 p.m.
• March 16, “How to Start a Home-Based Business” will cover a variety of considerations involved in starting your own business, 5:30 p.m.
• March 17, “Learn the Basics of Google Ads” and how to grow your business with an ad campaign, 1 p.m.
Register for these events and see more workshops at
https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).