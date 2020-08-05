The State Theatre of Eustis, home of the Bay Street Players and Young People’s Theatre, is hosting a region-wide talent competition to uncover the hidden talents of Lake County residents.
Individual and small group acts are invited to register for two live audition shows that will be held Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 on stage at the State Theatre before a panel of local celebrity judges.
“The community’s psyche has been hit hard by the pandemic and turbulent events of recent days,” said Bernie Vatter, president of the Bay Street Players board of directors. “We believe the arts to be an important part of beginning the return to normal and want to showcase the incredible talent that we have here in Lake County.”
All acts that register will compete in the live audition shows. Top acts, as selected by a combination of audience vote and judges’ feedback, will be invited to perform at the live finals on Aug. 29, when the winner will receive a cash prize, trophy and bragging rights associated with being the top talent in Lake County.
Participants must be at least 9 years old and may not be a professional act. All proceeds and donations benefit Bay Street Players.
COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of performance will be observed by all contestants and audience members. Final seating assignments will be determined in accordance with social distancing restrictions.
A participant entry fee of $25 must be received by Aug. 10. Print-your-own audience tickets are available for $15 for the auditions and $20 for finals. For additional information, to register as a performer and to purchase tickets, visit www.baystreetplayers.org.