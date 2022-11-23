Woof! Sadie Mae here ready to gobble. As you know, I have allergies. I can’t eat chicken, but, thankfully (pun intended) I am able to enjoy turkey. Also, I love duck and other fowl things. For Thanksgiving, Walter Doodle and I will be helping Mom prepare a whole turkey just for us!
When you cook for a canine, you need to be aware of how to prepare appropriate meals. As for the turkey, no seasoning. Dogs do not need salt, pepper, garlic or other exotic spices. No need to wash the turkey. Just unwrap the defrosted bird and put it in a roasting pan. Do not add stuffing. The bird does not need to basted. Make sure it is cooked thoroughly but not dried out. Remove the skin and cut the meat off the bone.
Never feed cooked turkey bones. You can save and use the broth as a topper for kibble. Cut up turkey is a very good choice to add to brown rice as a special meal. Warmer is better, as it releases a strong aroma and your dog will wolf it down, especially if they are a Wolfhound like me.
Be mindful of how much turkey your dog eats. Too much can harm the digestive system and lead to pancreatitis. A little goes a long way. You can freeze the leftover meat or make sandwiches for your human household.
Happy Thanksgiving!