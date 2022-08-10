At Trout Lake Nature Center’s next Friday Night Naturalist program, Eric Heoppner, a retired middle school science teacher, will share Florida-centric tall tales that mix fact and fiction to create a humorous, educational presentation.
“Tellem Tall Tales,” the Aug. 19 program, explores growing up in Florida in the mid-fifties to the present, blended with a little history.
Explosions, fire, giant alligators, pirate ghosts and a little time travel mixed by a slightly crazed retired science teacher make for some great stories, TLNC says. “You will laugh a little, learn a little and have a great time listening to Hoeppner spin his tales.”
The program is to begin at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome. There is no charge to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to help with future programs. For more information, call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
The nature center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.