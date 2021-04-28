The 20th annual Mount Dora Taste & Craft Beer Fest returns May 1 with a craft beer sampling experience featuring more than 20 options, cuisine from 12 local restaurants, live music by guitar virtuoso Alex Ivanov and Blender, and a silent auction.
The festival, to be held rain or shine, is organized by the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are available at MountDora.com, $35 in advance and $45 on the day of the event.
This year’s event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols by adding a larger footprint to accommodate 6–10 foot spacing between booths, and masks worn by attendees when social distancing is not viable. Sanitizer stations will be available. All servers will be wearing masks and using safety protocols.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails and socializing, with food served 6–9:30 p.m.