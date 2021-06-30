Tavares, FL (June 16, 2021) – The Tavares 4th of July Parade and Fireworks will be held Sunday, July 4th in Tavares. Starting with the parade along Ruby Street and Main Street. The family-friendly event features live music, community vendors, food trucks, a family fun zone, and more!
After the parade, Tavares will be kicking off the evening festivities with live music. Our first performer will be a local favorite, the Kenny Lives Band, followed by the main act Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band, followed by Fireworks.
Sunday, July 4th:
4:45 pmStreet Party on Main Street begins before the parade
5:00 pmSeaplane flyover Ruby Street & Main Street
5:00 pmParade begins going east on Ruby Street to St. Clair Abrams. Parade traffic turns north and continues west on Main Street to the roundabout.
5:00 pmKid’s activities in Tavares Square commence
5:00 pm Kid’s dance party in Splash Park gazebo begins
5:45 pmThe Kenny Lives (band) begins performance on the main stage in Wooton Park
6:00 pmKid’s dance party in Tavares Square begins
6:30 pmMain Street opens to allow traffic to flow normally. The barricades closing off Ruby St & Rockingham will remain until the conclusion of the event.
7:15 pm Main Act (band) Slippery When Wet (The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band) begins performance on the main stage in Wooton Park
9:00 pm Fireworks
Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute has taken exact live arrangements from Bon Jovi’s 2000’s Crush tour, 2002’s Bounce tour, 2005’s Have a Nice Day tour, 2008’s Lost Highway tour, and 2010’s The Circle Tour. Slippery When Wet has played over 1600 shows throughout the U.S. alone and has traveled to Africa, Mexico, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic. They have headlined on over 60 cruises on the Royal Caribbean cruise line and played the pre-game of Super Bowl 48 in East Rutherford NJ. The bands’ shows are the most attended and highest grossing of any Bon Jovi Tribute in the country.
Slippery When Wet is the most searched Bon Jovi tribute band on Google as well it has the most views of any Bon Jovi tribute band on YouTube. In 2007 the band was officially authorized by Bon Jovi to perform their highly entertaining show. https://slipperywhenwetband.com/
Seating is limited. Bring a chair or blanket. Free parking available in the parking garage at 200 N. Sinclair Ave.
For more information, visit www.tavares.org or follow the event on Facebook.
WHEN: Sunday, July 4th: 4:45 pm – 9:45 pm
WHERE: Wooton Park, Tavares
100 E. Ruby Street
Tavares, FL 32778