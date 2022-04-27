Six teams of student entrepreneurs from Tavares and Eustis high schools will face their first “Pitch Night” on Monday, May 2, when they serve their best product or service pitch to a panel of judges. The event is modeled after the ABC TV series “Shark Tank.”
Judges will give awards for first, second and third places, and an Audience Choice Award will also be given. Potential investors will also be present and could offer to buy into or fund one of the new ventures, according to a Lake County Schools news release.
“The Tavares and Eustis high schools’ INCubatoredu Entrepreneur and Enterprise class launched on the first day of school in August 2021. In the last nine months, students have developed useful applications and products that solve real-world problems. NIkki Sauerbrey of Tavares High and Debbie Cyr of Eustis High, both instructors for the INCubatoredu Entrepreneur class at their schools, hope parents, other students and business leaders in the community will come to hear the student groups pitch their products,” the release stated.
“This night will be a great chance for investors to learn about some great business opportunities with a lot of potential,” Sauerbrey said.
The event is free and open to the public at Tavares High School Auditorium, 603 N. New Hampshire Avenue, in Tavares. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and event starts at 6:00 p.m. A light snack will be provided by the THS Culinary Team.
The INCubatoredu program is supported by Lake County Schools, Tavares Chamber of Commerce and RoMac Building Supply.