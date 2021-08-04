Starting this fall, high school students attending Tavares and Eustis high schools will have the opportunity to create business concepts and pitch them to local leaders. The offering is through a new partnership Lake County Schools formed with INCubatoredu, a national entrepreneurship program, founded by Uncharted Learning NFP, to integrate entrepreneurial skills and knowledge into high school career and technical education.
Tavares and Eustis high schools start the curriculum this fall. Teachers at South Lake, Mount Dora and East Ridge high schools will spend the year planning, with the intention to launch with students in fall 2022.
The new curriculum, developed by business leaders, gives students the tools, knowledge and understanding to start their own businesses and test their ideas in the real world. In a year-long program of study, student teams will identify a problem to solve, create a business model, manufacture and market a product or service, and test/iterate their results.
The process culminates in a pitch night similar to that seen on the entrepreneurial-themed reality TV show “Shark Tank,” where entrepreneurs make business presentations to wealthy “sharks” who decide whether to invest in their company. In the high school version, student teams pitch their concepts to local community business leaders for funding to finance their initiatives in the real world. Throughout the program, students learn critical business and life skills such as adaptability, resilience and teamwork.
From local chambers of commerce to Mid-Florida SCORE and Florida’s high-tech corridor, community leaders are stepping up to serve as mentors, guest speakers and judges, advising student teams through the process.
To learn more about the program, register as a volunteer or follow the students’ progress, visit https://sites.google.com/lake.k12.fl.us/lake-county-schools-incubator/home or email Nikki Sauerbrey at SauerbreyN@Lake.k12.fl.us.