At its April 27 meeting held at the Tavares Civic Center, the Tavares Chamber of Commerce welcomed guest speaker Curtis Wynn, who is SECO Energy’s CEO.
Wynn spoke about the current state of the energy industry and provided an update about SECO Energy to the Tavares business owners and professionals in attendance.
Wynn was joined by SECO Energy’s District 9 trustee, Morgan Hatfield, who represents east Lake County members and lives in Paisley.
The overview included a review of rising capital costs, maintenance expenses and the rising natural gas market that are affecting rate and fuel cost for SECO Energy and its members. Supply chain issues were covered in detail, along with the labor shortage that is affecting so many businesses across the county, state and the nation, SECO Energy said in a news release.
Industry-related topics like solar energy, technology advancements in metering and electric vehicle potential were also discussed in his presentation, which was based on the cooperative’s 84th annual meeting information.
May 20, Wynn also spoke at the South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s breakfast meeting in Clermont.
To hear Wynn’s state of the company information and enter to win one of five prizes, SECO Energy members can watch the 2022 virtual annual meeting video at SECOEnergy.com by clicking the homepage banner. Enter before June 15.