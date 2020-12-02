This year’s celebration and parade, set to begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 by the Sheriff’s Office at Sinclair Ave. in Tavares, will have some high-level changes to promote social distancing: Additional sanitation stations are being added. The parade route will double in footprint to distance spectators. And “hands-on” activities will be reduced, which means no bounce houses, S’mores or face painting this year.
But the celebration will still be festive. The parade will head eastbound on Ruby Street, then turn north at St. Clair-Abrams Ave. and west onto Main Street back toward the Freedom Flag at Sinclair Ave. in front of the Court House. After appearing in the Christmas Parade, Santa will “remote in” for a virtual Santa experience.
To sign up as a participant in the parade, call Debby Blais 352-742-6319 or email dblais@tavares.org.