Where: Eustis Elks Lodge #1578, 2540 Dora Avenue, Tavares, Florida 32778
When: Friday, February 21, 2020. Doors Open at 6:30 PM
Event: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Tickets: $49 per person in advance $85 per couple in advance $55 per person at the door
Cash bar for Adult beverages
Buy Tickets: www.tavarestheater.org. Or 352 343-9944
Tavares Theater is a 501(C)(3) Organization, All Volunteer Non-Profit.
Enjoy and evening of Light Buffet, Entertainment, Music to Dance, Silent Auction, and more.
If you have driven down Main Street recently you may have noticed that Tavares Theater is beginning to move toward opening. A peek out back reveals a large building which has been added to the complex. Across the street their parking lot is cleared and being prepared for patrons. Most exciting is the new front. High-tech glass and doors have replaced the windows that faced Main Street with concrete work to follow. A new handicapped accessible front on Main Street, Tavares.
Tavares Theater is entering its sixth year of providing fine production here in Lake County. Now with their own building, the only thing missing is the dollars to complete the renovation which will turn it into a 140 seat community theater. The annual gala is one of the larger sources of income for the building project.
This year’s gala, Broadway Legends, will be a night to remember! Entertainment will include the same Theater vocalists from last year and Dancin’ Ballroom. Don’t expect the same party plan though, because Tavares Theater is going to ramp up the party!