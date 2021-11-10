I am frequently asked, “How did they do it?” How did Tavares transition from “Anytown USA” to “Amer-ica’s Seaplane City”? The short answer is, everyone started rowing in the same direction at the same time at the right time. The long answer follows below.
There are approximately 19,500 cities in the United States, 400 in Florida and
14 in Lake County. Most cities have no brand. They are perfectly content being who they are – Anytown USA.
There is nothing wrong with that. They are proud and welcoming cities perfectly satisfied as is, with no dis-tinctive brand. Some cities have a brand. Key West, for example, has a brand, as does Boulder, Colorado, and Daytona Beach, Florida. What is a brand? In short, a per-son’s brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room. Similarly, a City’s brand is what people say about the city when they have left the city and reflect on it.
About 15 years ago, under the leadership and guid-ance of then-Mayor Nancy Clutts and East Central Flor-ida Regional Planning Council’s Executive Director Phil Laurien, the citizens of Tavares assembled for about a year and ½ studying their current state of affairs (a struggling downtown) and developing a road map for the future. The result was creation of a citizen-led, City Council-approved “Vision Statement” and supporting Downtown Redevelopment Plan. The leadership understood a vision without implementation is a hallucination, so included in the 169-page redevelopment plan was Chapter 11’s “Implementation Plan” describing what would be built, when, by whom and how it would be funded.
The citizens, business community, faith community, City Council and their city staff put their oars in the water at the same time and began rowing in the same direction in unison to get the job done and complete the “Implementation Plan” together. By 2010, America’s Seaplane City was formed, a seaplane base and marina constructed, a 3,000-foot FAA-approved virtual runway on Lake Dora was permitted and three boutique hotel buildings were under construction, along with a wedding events pavilion. What followed was 10 years of a renaissance period with both the business community and city government investing in itself and as the saying goes, “When you invest in yourself, others will invest in you,” which is exactly what hap-pened here in Tavares.
First, a seaplane scenic tour operator, then a flight training center, followed by an FAA-approved passenger air charter operation, a seaplane manufacturing facility, many restaurants and too many new businesses to list here. From practically a ghost town with very few businesses whose tax base was 90% funded by the residents and only 10% by the business community, to a tax base funded 35% by the business community and only 65% by the residential community. This shift in tax contri-bution for city services like police, fire, libraries, parks and recreation is important, because for every dollar a resident contributes on average in taxes to a city, they con-sume about $1.20 in services on average, and for every $1 a business contributes, they only consume about 80 cents, as they do not use parks, recreational services or libraries, nor call for police and fire services nearly as much as the residents do. So the business community ends up not only creating good jobs but also subsidizing city services for its residents.
Tavares continues to shift the tax burden from its residents to its productive business community, has lowered its tax rate three years in a row and is growing its brand as “America’s Seaplane City!"