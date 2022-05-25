Welcome Superintendent Kornegay, school board member Cunningham, teachers, staff, admin, friends and family, and the Class of 2022.
As we gather today to celebrate our graduation, I am overwhelmed with memories that were created at Tavares High. At the beginning of the school year, I would have never seen myself up here on this stage in front of so many people giving this speech. I am humbled to stand before you all to deliver our commencement address this evening.
When I began preparing for this speech, I was taken back to a moment in elementary school when my teacher had placed all of her students’ names on the wall with the number 2022. I remember all of us being confused and we asked our teacher, “What does that number mean? And why is it in our classroom?” Our teacher had explained that it was the year that we would graduate from high school. At that moment, I remember thinking that 2022 seemed so distant, that we would never actually get to this year, and I surely didn’t think it was going to happen this fast. So much has led up to this day and so many obstacles were overcome, especially in the last four years.
So much about our world has changed in the last four years. As we all know, COVID had cut us short of sophomore year and I think we took that for granted. Our junior and senior years flew by way faster than we ever could have imagined. Once our spring break turned into a two-week break from school, to find out that the governor canceled state EOC testing, thank God. We had to resort to online teaching and Zoom calls for the last three months of our sophomore year. When returning back to school in the fall, some of us were physically at school and some enrolled through Lake Live. This year, our final year at Tavares, I am glad that we are able to gather today to celebrate our graduation and be all together once again.
But, the long COVID break, hurricane days and tough times are what brought us close together. Along with Friday Night Lights, homecoming weeks, prom, summer breaks to everything we experienced. We have been able to create lifelong memories with each other that we will be able to cherish forever. I’ll never forget that our school was the place where I
created many friendships. Here, friendships grew. Here, relationships developed. Here, a sense of community flourished. We had the opportunity to learn and grow together. But, these last four years at Tavares High School allowed us not only to be friends but a family, it has shaped us to become extraordinary adults.
I want to thank all of the families and the faculty in the audience today. Every one of you has impacted the graduates who are here this evening. Thank you to my mom and my dad for always supporting me in all that I do, especially my academic hardships and successes. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and being great role models for me to look up to. I love you guys.
On behalf of all the teachers, I thank Dr. Ball, my kindergarten teacher, for making me love school from the very beginning. William Butler Yates once said that “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” A special shoutout to Mr. Rackley, Mrs. Stokes and Miss Smith. Thank you for always believing in me and pushing me to do my best and beyond, I’m going to miss you guys. Thank you to Mrs. Ainslie and Mrs. Watkins for dedicating so much time to make sure that our senior events were unforgettable. Thank you to Mr. Stokes for all the hard work, devotion and passion that you have for SGA, and thank you for mentoring me and allowing me to become a better leader.
I would also like to thank all of the APS, Mrs. Bence, Mr. Hall, Mr. Glass and Mr. Campbell, for all the love and care that have for our school. Last, I would like to thank Mr. Stein for being a wonderful principal. Thank you for caring and being committed to making our school a better place, you truly have boosted the spirit of Tavares High School. These teachers and administrators sitting here are committed to the success of every student that will walk across this stage and beyond this area, they continued to take a special interest in our academic and social development, and for that, they deserve our appreciation.
Looking back on four years of legacy we’ve all made together, we have to remember that this isn’t the end. It’s the beginning of a new chapter. Wherever the future takes you, let it take you somewhere. Life is a
journey, and all of its accomplishments we achieve during the course should be taken as starting points for further achievements. I hope all of us here today can take this personal achievement of receiving our diploma when we commit ourselves to it. I know anything is possible, as long as we put our minds to it. As we all continue on in our lives, let us take each new obstacle on with confidence, knowing that we have achieved great heights and are equipped with necessary tools to tackle our future. Don’t let anyone try to define you, be the best version of yourself that you can be and strive for excellence. Because we are brave, we are unbreakable, we are leaders, we are learners, we are determined, we are outgoing, we are goal oriented and we are successful. We are the Tavares High School Class of 2022. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.
It has been my pleasure to stand before you and present this speech. Here’s to the class of 2022!