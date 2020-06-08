Madeleine Reed, of Tavares High School, is the Lake County winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Florida District 11. Her artwork will hang in U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s Lake County office.
Students from 10 schools across Webster’s congressional district participated in this year’s competition depicting “The Wonders of Florida.” Each winner was notified during Zoom online meetings.
The annual Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Florida’s 11th Congressional District. It is part of the Artistic Discovery Contest, which recognizes artistic talent nationwide. Since its creation in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved in the nationwide competition.