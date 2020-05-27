The City of Tavares has announced that its July 4 weekend fireworks displays, parade and entertainment are postponed until Labor Day weekend, with festivities scheduled on Sept. 5.
In addition, the city has developed a three-phased plan putting the Tavares City Governmental service levels back to 100%.
The next City Council meeting, set for June 3 at 4 p.m., remains virtual on Zoom and is live-streamed to YouTube consistent with Governors’ orders. It can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/tavarespubcom1. The first in-person City Hall Council Chamber meeting will be June 17 at 4 p.m., with social distancing measures in place, including audience chairs placed six feet apart.
City Hall and the library will reopen on Wednesday, June 17, with social distancing measures in place (six feet apart indicators, designated entrance and exit doors, etc.).
All private/sponsored special events with expected crowds of over 300 persons requiring a City permit are not authorized until July 25.