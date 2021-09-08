Tavares Public Library is offering several free and fun educational resources and activities this month.
In September and October, stop by the library to pick up a Library Bookopoly board and instructions on how to play the game. Bookopoly is open to all ages, though players must have a Lake County Library System library card to participate. One entry per valid library card; however, there are added opportunities within the game board to earn added entries. Each completed board is eligible to win. Winners will be drawn and announced Nov. 1.
Constitution Day is Sept. 17. In celebration of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution, the Tavares Public Library will be distributing free pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution from September 17–30. Limited copies are available and free while supplies last. One copy per person/household.
The Tavares Public Library is launching its Teen Fantasy Football League this month. The upcoming season is limited to the first 10 players, and registration is open now. Details and rules are available at the Tavares Public Library.
To provide a volunteer opportunity for teens in grades 9–12, the library has created virtual volunteering. Teens can read and review books in exchange for volunteer hours. For every fully filled-out recommendation form, teens will receive 30 minutes of volunteering time. To get started, go to the Tavares Public Library webpage on the Lake County Library website and click “Teen Virtual Volunteering.”
For more information on these teen programs, call the library at 352-742-6204 or email Carl Simple, teen coordinator, at csimple@tavares.org.
The Tavares Public Library is located at 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares.