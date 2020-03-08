Public Poetry Series: International Women’s Day…Saturday, March 7 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Bring your mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, and friends to this poetry celebration of women. Enjoy a reading by our local poets, including Lake County’s poet laureate, Laura Sobbot Ross, to show our respect and admiration for the women in our lives and for those whose benevolent influences ripple outward from us infinitely.
Lunch Time Concert: The Fine Art of Flute…Thursday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m.
Shannon Caine has been performing in Central Florida over 30 years with a career that includes performances with many of Orlando’s finest groups and orchestras. Her events include Walt Disney Fairytale Weddings and the Candlelight Orchestra, SeaWorld Believe Show, composer and director of Music for the Golf Channel Network, as well as recordings including projects with world harpist Meko and other jazz artists.
Karaoke…Saturday, March 14 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm
A fun afternoon with KJ Mimi! Put forth your best vocal stylings or simply enjoy listening to other songbirds. In celebration of Women’s History Month, singers are encouraged to perform songs by female artists.
19th Amendment Anniversary Ladies Tea …Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 pm
Celebrating 100 years of votes for women! Spend a delightful afternoon with our costumed interpreter for a presentation for the suffragist in all of us. Bring your favorite tea cup and saucer and enjoy light refreshments in our “tea parlor” Tickets are required due to limited seating. No telephone reservations will be accepted. Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 9th.
BI-MONTHLY MEETUPS
Frayed Knot Knit and Crochet Club… 1st and 3rd Tuesday every month from 10:00 am-12:00 pm
Grab those knitting needles and crochet hooks! Knitters and crocheters, from beginner to expert, and everyone in-between, are welcome to come and join a friendly group of yarnies, helping each other with projects, learning new techniques and having fun! The basics of knitting and crochet will be taught and practice materials provided for beginners. Learn how to knit that hat you had your eye on or crochet an afghan you absolutely loved. Learn to read pattern graphs, bring your current project or start a new one, swap patterns, yarn, ideas, and tips. Check out knitting and crochet books from the library’s collection or find new projects and patterns online. For cause-minded crafters, charity needlework is done throughout the year with scarves for soldiers, afghans for warriors and veterans, caps and booties for babies and soft prosthetics for breast cancer survivors.
SHINE… 2nd and 4th Thursday every month from 10:00 am-12:00 pm
Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Elders. One on one assistance with specially trained volunteers for Medicare and other health insurance questions for elders. Assistance is on a first come first served basis.
The City of Tavares Public Library December Programs Calendar is available in an easy to read at-a-glance format. Pick up a print copy of the calendar at the Tavares Public Library 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue during regular library business hours Monday and Thursday 9:30 am-8:00 pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9:30 am-6:00 pm and Saturday 9:30 am-5:00 pm.
Contact the Tavares Public Library at (352) 742-6204 for more information.