After an investigation into use of a Taser on a Tavares citizen Aug. 6, 2022, Tavares Police Chief Sarah Coursey has recommended Officer Jason Baugh’s employment with the department be terminated.
In a statement sent to media, Coursey stated, “Officer Baugh acted outside of policy and standard practice. When we learned of this incident, we took immediate action to rectify it.” Coursey added, “His actions are not indicative of how our officers act towards our community in which we serve and protect.”
The incident stemmed from Baugh following a man in a vehicle that had a broken windshield, and he noted “how carelessly the vehicle was being driven.” The officer did not initiate a traffic stop or turn on his own vehicle’s lights or siren. The man drove to a house in Tavares and Baugh followed, getting out of his police car and walking toward the man.
Captain Karl Grogan, who leads the Tavares Police Department’s Professional Standards and Accreditation department, wrote in his investigative report that he reviewed the officer’s report and available body cam footage two days after the incident and had several concerns.
Coursey also had concerns at that time and declined to sign off on Baugh’s report.
The investigative report states the man never attempted to hide, greeted the officer in the yard and politely answered his questions, which is also shown on the officer’s body camera footage that was released, with details of the internal investigation, last Friday.
The body cam video shows a man beside a house. He’s holding a cell phone and simultaneously speaking with and walking away from Baugh. The officer instructs the man, whom Triangle News Leader is not identifying because he was not charged with a crime, to “Come here” repeatedly, the officer’s voice rising as the man slowly walks toward a side door of the house.
The man later said he was going inside to get a family member to join him. As the man starts to go out of view of the body camera, Baugh rushes toward him and audio of him using the Taser on the man can be heard.
According the investigator’s report, one of the man’s relatives, who was in the house, “heard the commotion of people forcefully entering the side door of the residence. … She jumped up when she heard the Taser go off and realized it was the police.”
Grogan’s report states, “Ofc. Baugh deployed his taser to prevent a subject from ending, what I have shown in the last section to be, a consensual encounter.” He further added, “I respectfully submit that no reasonable person in Mr. [name withheld]’s position would think they were being lawfully detained and not free to end the encounter.”
Aug. 11, the Tavares Police Department received three formal complaints from citizens regarding the incident. Baugh was served an Initial Notice of Inquiry and placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 15.
In Grogan’s report, which was notarized Nov. 29, he concluded, “Ofc. Baugh’s use of force is objectively unreasonable.”