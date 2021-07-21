Titles suggested by Tavares Public Library staff.
All titles are available to borrow from the Library with your Lake County Library card.
Elementary School Books
Direct link to online catalog: https://bit.ly/2VT3P0x
The Big Orange Splot by Daniel Manus Pinkwater (Picture Book)
Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Prasadam-Halls (Picture Book)
One Girl by Andrea Beaty. Also try her titles: Rosie Revere, Engineer;Sofia Valdez, Future Prez; Ada Twist, Scientist(All Picture Books)
Frog and Toad series by Arnold Lobel (Beginning Chapter Book) (Caldecott Honor Book and School Library Journal’s Top 100)
Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White; illustrated by Garth Williams (Chapter Book) (Newbery Medal Winner and nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read)
Cricket in Times Square by George Selden; illustrated by Garth Williams (Chapter Book)(Newbery Honor Book)
Dogman series by Dav Pilkey (Children’s Graphic Novel)
Warrior Cats series by Erin Hunter (Chapter Book)
Where the Sidewalk Ends by Shel Silverstein (Poetry)(An American Library Association Notable Children’s Book)
Aesop’s Fables illustrated by Charles Santore (Fables)
Middle School
Direct link to online catalog: https://bit.ly/36LbOyZ
Bayou Magic by Jewell Parker Rhodes
Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo (Read the book and watch the movie. A Newbery Honor Book and Parents’ Choice® Gold Award Winner)
Brown Girl Dreaming by Jaqueline Woodson (A novel-in-verse. National Book Award Winner, Coretta Scott King Winner, and a Newbery Honor Book)
Hatchett by Gary Paulsen (Newbery Honor book)
Hoot by Carl Hiaasen (Read the book and watch the movie. Newbery Honor Book)
Inside Out & Back Again by Thanhha Lai (A novel-in-verse. National Book Award for Young People’s Literature and a Newbery Honor Book)
Pax by Sara Pennypacker (National Book Award Longlist)
Track series by Jason Reynolds (Ghost, the first book in the series, was National Book Awards Finalist and was nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read)
The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin (Newbery Medal Winner)
When You Trap a Tiger by Tae Keller (Newbery Medal Winner)
High School
Direct link to online catalog: https://bit.ly/2UZpsM7
Arc of a Scythe series by Neal Shusterman (Michael L. Printz Award)
Children of Blood and Bone (Legacy of Orïsha series) by Tomi Adeyemi (TIME Top 100 Fantasy Books of All Time)
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo (A novel-in-verse and Winner of the Goodreads Choice Awards for Young Adult Fiction)
The Crossover by Kwame Alexander (A novel-in-verse. Newbery Award Winner and a Coretta Scott King Award Honor Book)
Dread Nation by Justina Ireland
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
Lord of the Rings series by J.R.R. Tolkien (Nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read)
The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton (Read the book and watch the movie. Nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read)
The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon (Read the book and watch the movie. A National Book Award Finalist)
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han (Read the series and watch the movie)