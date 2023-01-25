The City of Tavares is throwing a street party and everyone’s invited! Our 2nd Annual RHYTHM ON RUBY street party is this Saturday from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm in downtown Tavares & this year we will have TWO stages and TWO bands!
Here is your chance to dance in the street! STORMBRINGER and #NOFILTER will be making their Tavares debut appearances so bring your dancing shoes and your appetite! We've added food trucks and vendors and our downtown businesses will be ready to serve you. As you stroll Ruby Street enjoying the beautiful breeze off of Lake Dora and the sounds of live music, LED street entertainers will be performing in the street and the savory smells from Wooton Park will lead you to the Food Trucks and vendors.
Saturday, January 28th | 6 pm – 10 pm
- Stormbringer (6:00 pm – 9:30 pm)
- #NoFilter (6:30 pm – 10:00 pm)
- LED Street performers, Vendors active, The Strolling Piano (6:00 pm – 10:00 pm)
Parking Garage: 200 N. Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL
Please bring a chair if needed, seating is limited.
ABOUT STORMBRINGER:
Boasting the very same members for the last 29 years, Stormbringer effortlessly delivers air-tight renditions of hit songs like Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, Pink Floyd's The Wall, and Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer. A stunning concert act that also possesses a rockin' catalog of non-stop party and dance songs!
Stormbringer features soaring lead vocals, crisp four-part harmonies, thunderous drums, dramatic keyboards, and crunching guitars in their hundred-plus song repertoire. But the band has another amazing distinction that sets them apart from the others. Stormbringer is employed by rock's biggest artists to back them in concert when they don't use their own band. Legendary Classic Rock heroes hire Stormbringer because the music is reproduced and performed with spot-on accuracy and jaw-dropping precision.
ABOUT #NOFILTER:
#NoFilter will make their Tavares debut with their one-of-a-kind, concert-style experience featuring four singer-musicians. Each member plays multiple instruments alongside rich, original backing sounds and elaborate vocals. From the chart-topping hits of today to the classics of the 70s, 80s, and 90s, #NoFilter brings a fast-paced, energetic performance that's sure to keep you dancing, singing, and entertained all night!
WHEN: Saturday, January 28th, 2023, 6 pm – 10 pm
WHERE: Wooton Park - Ruby Street - Downtown Tavares Entertainment District, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares, FL 32778
FOR MORE INFO: www.tavares.org