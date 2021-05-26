The Tavares Seaplane Base/Marina re-build project is now substantially complete. The re-build project was funded by an insurance settlement after the marina was destroyed by Hurricane Irma. All inspections have been passed, and the contractor is in the process of completing punch list items, clean up and demobilizing, according to the city. The fuel dock, transient dock and seaplane ramp/apron now are open to the public.
Staff is filling the new marina slips with tenants per the leasing policy approved May 5 by Tavares City Council. The marina will “officially” be open to receive tenants on June 1.
The city is planning a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on the day of the Monster Splash, Seaplane Fly-In and Rocktoberfest concert on Oct. 16.
Visitor transient boats and seaplanes are welcome. Free (for day use) and open to the public, the visitor transient seaplane and boat dock is located east of the marina and west of the Pavilion on the Lake. Overnight use is subject to fees (long-term docking is not permitted at the transient dock).
The Seaplane Base/Marina offers ethanol-free 93 octane marine fuel and 100 octane low lead aviation fuel for sale. It also has 80 slips available for monthly rental (20 commercial and 60 non-commercial).
For more information, call 352-742-6267 or visitwww.tavares.org/1278/Marina-Fuel-Dock-Transient-Dock.