In partnership with Tavares High School Men’s and Women’s Basketball Programs, Tavares Recreation will host an inaugural youth basketball camp June 14–18.
The camp will be led by head coaches of the school’s teams. Along with their assistant coaches and players, the head coaches will work with campers on skill development, team work and sportsmanship, all in a fun and positive environment.
The Tavares Youth Basketball Camp will be the prelude to the inaugural Tavares Youth Basketball League, which will take place in the fall.
Like the basketball camp, the Tavares Youth Basketball League will be a partnership between Tavares Recreation and Tavares High School Men’s and Women’s Basketball Programs.
Held at Tavares High School for participants in third through eighth grades, the June camp will run daily, 8 a.m.–noon. Cost is $100 per camper, and campers will receive t-shirts and medals.
Visit www.tavares.org.