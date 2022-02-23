Are you ready for tax season? It’s here, and United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is once again offering tax prep help through the United Way VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program.
Eligible residents of Lake and Sumter counties can receive free tax assistance through April 15.
You can receive free preparation and filing assistance if you need to file a 2019, 2020 or 2021 tax return, earned $67,500 or less as annual income, have no income from freelance sources such as Lyft or Uber, and have a mobile/cell phone and email (required by IRS).
Locations for document drop off and appointments are in Leesburg, Sumterville and Four Corners (South Lake).
The Leesburg office is at 32644 Blossom Lane, Leesburg. Hours for document drop-off and pick up are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Sumterville office hours are Wednesday and Thursday by appointment only. Call 352-787-7530, ext. 248 to make an appointment.
Use that number to call with any other questions about the VITA program. For more information, email info@uwls.org or visit www.uwls.org.