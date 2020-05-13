Around the country, and here in Lake County, communities found unique ways to celebrate teachers in observance of national Teacher Appreciation Week.
Social media sites were flooded with words of thanks, as well as photos and videos, honoring favorite teachers. Some schools delivered yard signs, gifts and flowers to teachers’ homes. Companies donated baskets of goodies to districts throughout the region.
Eustis High School did its part last Thursday, with a drive-through parade of teachers who were greeted on campus by cheering administrators with displays and gifts. Eustis Middle School did a similar celebration on Monday. In keeping with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, teachers remained in their cars and arrived at the schools in small groups each day.