Two elementary school teachers and one middle school teacher are finalists for the 2022 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year.
The three finalists were notified by superintendent Diane Kornegay, school board members Mark Dodd and Stephanie Luke, and representatives from the district, the Education Foundation of Lake County and Jenkins Auto Group.
Rikki Parisoe is a first-grade teacher at Fruitland Park Elementary, Joshua Wintersdorf is an algebra teacher at Umatilla Middle School, and Shannon Clark teaches fourth grade at Eustis Heights Elementary School.
Parisoe has been teaching for nine years and is part of a family of educators who served in Lake County Schools. In addition to curriculum, Parisoe has been instrumental in supporting students and their parents/guardians with navigating the technology used by Lake Live teachers at Fruitland Park Elementary.
Wintersdorf teaches Algebra 1 to sixth and seventh graders. As a teacher leader, he has been instrumental in helping fellow teachers analyze their assessments to make adjustments and improve student performance. Wintersdorf also was named Umatilla Middle School Rookie Teacher of the Year in 2014 and Teacher of the Year in 2017.
Clark has been a teacher for seven years and has a proven track record in improving student performance. Last summer, Clark was asked to join a district writing team whose blueprints for instruction are now being used in elementary schools across the district.
At a celebration on Jan. 28, one of the three finalists will be named Lake’s newest Teacher of the Year and will drive away with the grand prize, a 2021 Honda Accord from Jenkins Auto Group. The Lake winner will then compete at the state level for the title of Florida Teacher of the Year.