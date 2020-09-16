Central Florida McDonald’s restaurants are honoring teachers with one free, small McCafe beverage of their choice every Tuesday through September. It’s a way to honor the teachers for their dedication to shaping the minds of local youth as they adapt to a new way of learning this school year. Teachers are welcome to stop by all day on Tuesdays. No purchase is necessary, but the program is limited to one beverage per visit.
Latest e-Edition
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…