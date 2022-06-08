Eustis elks BBQ

May 29, the Eustis Moose Valued Veterans 874 hosted a pig roast fundraiser, and Eustis Elks Lodge 1578 helped with the smoker, according to Moose member Michael D. Rowlett. From left, Eric Mcfarlin, Jim Bodin, Bill Sobanko. Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874 is located at 1901 Titcomb Street in Eustis. Photo courtesy Michael D. Rowlett.

Recommended for you