Jan. 29, TEDx Eustis returns for another daylong session of thought-provoking discussion.
Speakers will offer short talks on topics related to this year’s theme of “connecting,” 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
“To ancient humans, the modern era might seem to be all about connecting,” the program’s website says. “Connecting computers, connecting continents, connecting singles in your area. There comes a point when the drive to connect … goes from good and useful to overwhelming and disruptive ... And then, in 2020, a global pandemic severed so many of those connections. As we begin to rebuild connections, it has become clear that some of the ways we were connecting in the past were not helpful. And some of those worthwhile connections are sorely missed.”
Speakers will cover topics such as, why friendship is just as important as romance, thinking inside the box, building connections between generations and how looking to the past can change our future.
TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx events and are organized independently under a license granted by TED.
The program will be held at Eustis High School Auditorium, 1300 E. Washington Avenue in Eustis.
Email TedXEustis@gmail.com. For a list of speakers and registration information, visit https://tedxeustis.com.