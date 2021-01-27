The 2021 TEDxEustis conference, which is sold out due to limited seating, will continue as a live, in-person event with appropriate health safety measures in place, according to organizers. The fourth annual event, which is based on the world-renowned TED conference, features 14 speakers and performers sharing their “ideas worth spreading.” It takes place Jan. 30.
Due to the global pandemic, a reduced the number of tickets were available this year and have sold out. However, videos created at the event will be uploaded to the TEDx global YouTube channel and available to watch for free. Those interested in adding their name to the waiting list can email tedxeustis@gmail.com.
“TED and TEDx talks on YouTube already have more than seven billion views,” said organizer Timothy Totten in a prepared statement. “TED talks are designed to provoke conversation and share ideas worth spreading. TEDx conferences are in the same vein.”
The theme for the 2021 event is “Humanity Reignited,” which co-organizer Byron Faudie said is especially fitting for a world increasingly focused on artificial intelligence and the digital world.
“Our speakers will bring forward ways to reignite our humanity by reshaping the way we treat those in the last days of their lives, re-imagining our relationship with nature and food cultivation, and rethinking the way we use science to make decisions,” Faudie said.
The speaker/performer lineup includes Anya Berlova, researcher and Leeds Scholar; Claudia Virga, author, speaker, and creator of CHAT Communication Style; Ellie Salazar, professional gardener & owner of Home Gardeneers; Kat Chrysostom, author and founder of Benefab; Jessica Hartman, reptile enrichment coordinator and owner of Scales and Tales; Jim Enderle, author and retired Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman; Joe Shaw, author, speaker, and analytics engineer; Joy Farrow, safety advocate and retired law enforcement officer; Kori Novak, health care CEO, author, researcher, and professor; Michael Rust, CEO of the Winnebago Conflict Resolution Center; Nicole Hassoun, professor and author; Patti Hope, comedian and storyteller; and Sarah Peters, educator and co-owner of Equipped2Learn.