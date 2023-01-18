Interested in attending the Jan. 28 TEDxEustis? If so, get your tickets sooner than later, as organizers expect the event to sell out.
This year, the sixth annual event will feature 14 speakers, who will cover a wide variety of topics, as well as a performer.
The 2022 event was a hit, according to TEDxEustis organizer Timothy Totten, who said, “Our sold-out audience enjoyed talks on diverse topics from how to fix the racial wealth gap and the secrets of branding to how to think inside the box like a contortionist.”
This time around, Totten and co-organizer Byron Faudie have lined up a Paralympic gold medalist, a retired U.S. Navy officer, a tree hugger, an anti-vaping “Archangel,” a Cold War submarine veteran turned writer and more.
Here’s a quick look at a few of the speakers.
Jana Shelfer is a three-time Paralympian, gold and bronze medalist – and a champion of overcoming obstacles. For 12 years, she was a media personality, Jana Banana, entertaining and helping listeners navigate the challenges of life using fun and humor.
Community leader Chuck McMaster has been the managing partner of a healthcare supply chain consulting company since 2015. Prior to that, his experience was in hospitals and large groups of hospitals handling supply chain contracting for supplies and services as needed. He is the current chairman of the board for the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce and sits on the board for Lake County Schools Entrepreneurship Advisory Consortium, where he advises students on pricing their product or service.
Stroke and anti-vaping crusader Dr. Veronica Tomor, a clinical pharmacist, understands the dangerous connection between stroke and smoking. She has produced a documentary on her stroke journey, been a featured speaker with the AHA/ ASA, Parents Against Vaping (PAVE), and is a patient advocate for the Florida Stroke Registry.
Cold War submarine veteran Winfield H. Strock, III, survived a brain tumor, which brought his priorities into focus, and he’s been focused on his writing hobby ever since, combining science fiction and history, fantastic environments and challenging perspectives.
Self-described “Tree Hugger Extraordinaire” Becci Curry has been a teacher, librarian and naturalist in Camden County, Georgia, for over 30 years. She was voted one of the top five teachers in the state of Georgia, the Elementary Science Teacher of the Year and Marine Science Educator of the Year.
Dancer and visual artist Sauda JoAnne Jackson will perform during the day. The women’s group facilitator, storyteller and writer developed a unique dance and teaching style, “armed with a spirit of service and divine guidance.” A performing and teaching artist for over 25 years, she has a BFA in visual communications/illustration from American Intercontinental University.
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” usually in the form of short TED Talks. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert and Sir Richard Branson.
TEDx programs like TEDxEustis are independently organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.
The Jan. 28 program will be held 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Eustis High School, 1300 E. Washington Avenue in Eustis.
To register ($75), visit TEDxEustis.com. Breakfast, snacks and lunch are included.